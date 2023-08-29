|
29.08.2023 11:00:00
How to succeed with GraphQL APIs
As our software-based business has gotten deeper into the GraphQL API ecosystem, we’ve picked up some valuable best practices along the way. The open source query language is the future of APIs, but getting it to hum (and hum at scale) takes some strategizing.Juxtaposed with aging REST API technology, GraphQL provides transformative advantages by empowering applications to collect all necessary data via a single API request, and to directly control that data rather than relying on server connectivity.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!