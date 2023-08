How to tell if your cloud finops program is working

Currently, most enterprises don’t have a formal cloud computing finops program. They may have loosely coupled manual processes, such as cost accounting connected to cloud use, but no accurate monitoring and governance value yet.Finops should not be optional. Although I understand that it’s another cost of using cloud computing that most enterprises are reluctant to pay for, it pays for itself rather quickly. I’m talking about a few months to a year. You can’t find better IT investments than that.So, looking at the few companies with a finops program in place, how do they know it’s working? I have a few ways to know that you got finops right (or that you got it wrong). Let’s look.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel