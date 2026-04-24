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WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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24.04.2026 15:29:00
How to Tell If Your Retirement Savings Are on Track -- a Simple Spring 2026 Checkup
Spring is a popular time to clean and get your home in order. If you're looking for a reason not to clear out the garage or basement, why not do a little healthy procrastination by prioritizing a financial checkup instead? Here are a few ways to know if your retirement savings are on track or not.There's no absolute rule of thumb stating you must have a certain amount of money in your IRA or 401(k) at different ages. But there's general guidance out there that's helpful.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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