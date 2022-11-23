|
How to Turn $10,000 Into Over $1,000,000 by the Time You Retire
Becoming a millionaire is a goal for many, but actually achieving a seven-figure net worth is another game entirely. The good news is that accomplishing the feat is definitely possible with the help of a few simple behaviors over the course of your working career.Here, we'll review how you can turn $10,000 into $1,000,000 even before it's time to collect your first Social Security payment.First, let's assume you're 25 and plan to work in a formal career until age 65, and you've saved up $10,000 from working side hustles throughout your teenage years. Assuming broad markets perform similarly to how they have over the past century, you expect a 10% return on all invested money. Finally, you simply use index funds in your 401(k) and other investment accounts, and you generally stay away from picking any single stocks. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
