How to Turn $25,000 Into $250,000 by the Time You Retire

Social Security retirement benefits aren't disappearing any time soon, but it's getting more important for Americans to build their own retirement fund. If you don't save enough during your working years, then your lifestyle could really suffer during your golden years. The process of turning $25,000 into $250,000 is surprisingly simple, but it requires discipline and patience.The time value of money is a core concept of investing and finance. This principle basically says that a dollar today is worth more than a dollar tomorrow. That's because capital can be invested for growth over time. That might seem like an obvious observation, but it's directly related to the process of turning $25,000 into $250,000.Compounding growth is the engine that drives huge gains over long time spans. If your rate of return remains constant, the dollar value of returns continues to rise over time, and the value of invested capital expands. If you invest $20,000 today that delivers a 10% rate of return over the next year, then you'll be putting $22,000 to work next year. That has a major impact when the process is stretched out over decades.