Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
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12.04.2026 00:12:00
How to Use a Roth Conversion to Protect Your Heirs From a Big Tax Bill
Taxes. You can't avoid them. But you can minimize them or even postpone them. And if your goal is to leave a sizable IRA to a beneficiary -- say a spouse, or children -- without saddling them with a big tax bill, there are also measures you can take. One of them is converting any eligible retirement accounts to a Roth IRA.But first things first.The SECURE Act of 2019 changed many of the rules regarding how a recipient of an inherited IRA is taxed, while new rules issued in 2022 tweaked these rules just a bit further. Some of them can be a little bit complicated (particularly when they're left to minor children or disabled individuals).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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