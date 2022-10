How to use cancellation tokens in ASP.NET Core 7

Although ASP .NET Core 7 is the latest version of Microsoft’s open source web application development framework, it takes advantage of countless significant features from previous versions of .NET. One of these significant features is cancellation tokens, which provide a way of gracefully handling multi-threaded applications.When working with ASP.NET Core applications, it is good practice to make long running operations (such as a database query or background process) cancelable, either after a certain length of time or upon user request, so that the application can release resources and remain responsive. Here’s where cancellation tokens come into play.To read this article in full, please click here