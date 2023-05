How to use response compression in ASP.NET Core

As a thoroughly modern web framework, ASP .NET Core has built-in support for response compression, allowing you to reduce the size of responses and shorten response times. In this article we will examine how response compression works and how we can take advantage of response compression middleware in ASP.NET Core.Compression is an easy way to reduce network traffic and increase the speed of communication between web server resources and clients or consumers. The popular algorithms available to achieve this compression include Brotli, Gzip, and Deflate, and most modern-day web browsers support response compression. ASP.NET Core’s response compression middleware uses Brotli or Gzip compression by default, depending on which is supported by the client. To read this article in full, please click here