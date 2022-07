How to use the Command pattern in Java

One of our biggest challenges as software developers is organizing our code so that it is easier to extend and maintain. The Command pattern helps us do that by encapsulating all the data required to perform an action into a single Command object.You might recognize the Command pattern because we use it all the time in our everyday lives. A good example is using a remote control device to turn on a television, switch channels, turn up the volume, and so on. Every one of these actions is encapsulated in the remote control device.Something else to note about all of these actions is that they are reversible: you can turn on the TV, and you can also turn it off. Additionally, some of the actions must be done in order: you must turn on the TV before you can turn up the volume.To read this article in full, please click here