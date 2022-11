How to use the in, out, and ref keywords in .NET Core

The in, out, and ref keywords are widely used keywords in C#. They allow us to create better abstractions for data types and methods, which in turn makes our code more readable and maintainable.Both the in keyword and the out keyword allow you to pass parameters to a method by reference. The out keyword allows you to change the parameter values, whereas the in keyword does not allow you to change them.You can use the ref keyword to pass input and output parameters by reference, allowing the called method to change those arguments if needed. By passing parameters by reference, the ref keyword ensures that changes to the parameters within the method are reflected outside of the method as well.To read this article in full, please click here