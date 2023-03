How to use the rate limiting middleware in ASP.NET Core 7

Rate limiting is a technique used to restrict the number of requests allowed to a particular resource to thwart DDoS attacks and API abuses. Once a rate limiting threshold is reached, subsequent requests to the resource are disallowed, delayed, or throttled.Until .NET 7, implementing rate limiting in ASP .NET Core applications required using third-party packages such as AspNetCoreRateLimit. But with ASP.NET Core 7, rate limiting is now a built-in feature, available as a middleware designed to prevent abuse, protect against attacks, and ensure fair resource allocation.I discussed how to use AspNetCoreRateLimit to implement rate limiting in a previous article. In this article, we’ll examine how to use the new built-in rate limiting middleware in ASP.NET Core 7.To read this article in full, please click here