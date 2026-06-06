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WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

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06.06.2026 14:15:00

How to Use the Summer Lull to Get Your Retirement Income Strategy on Track

If you watch CNBC for long enough, you will notice that even the smallest events on the dullest trading days can seem like they are really important. It is the most public example of how Wall Street writ large benefits from keeping investors' emotions elevated. The one time of year when there's a bit of a reprieve is summer. It is a good time for you to review your retirement income strategy. Here's what you should consider doing this summer.Summer! The kids are out of school, and families are taking vacations. There aren't as many people working on Wall Street or trading. Perhaps you'll even have the pleasure of hosting the grandkids for a spell. Enjoy time with your family, but also recognize that this lull in the frenetic pace of life is an opportunity to slow down and think strategically about your investments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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