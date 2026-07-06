Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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06.07.2026 21:43:18
How to Use the Summer Months to Build a Stronger Retirement Income Strategy
The stock market's trading activity usually slows down during the summer. Many investors "sell in May and go away," and the Fed enters a "blackout period" (from July to September) during which its officials can't publicly comment on the U.S. economy.But if you're already retired or on the verge of retiring, it's smart to adjust your portfolio during those sleepy months to maximize your retirement income. Here are three simple moves you can make before the weather cools down again and the market wakes up again.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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