27.09.2023 15:00:00
How to Use Your Hot Tub All Fall and Winter
MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Technology – As temperatures drop along with the leaves, pools are closing for the season; but hot tubs don't have to close.
The tranquility of a soothing, warm soak can easily be enjoyed year-round. All it takes is a little preparation. These 10 tips will help you enjoy steamy, stress-relieving water this fall and all winter:
10 Tips to Keep Calm and Soak On
Not all water care products are the same. Most sanitizers are dichlor, a type of chlorine you must spoon-feed into hot tub water; it's used up immediately and must be added after each use.
FROG® @ease® uses sanitizing minerals plus SmartChlor®. Together, they kill bacteria 2 ways, reduce shocking to only once a month and come in prefilled containers so you never measure or touch chemicals.
SmartChlor is a unique type of self-regulating chlorine that keeps water at a consistent chlorine level at all times.
People who use FROG @ease can confidently leave their hot tub for a fall or winter break anytime, knowing that their water is being kept clean and clear.
