How to work with disconnected entities in Entity Framework Core

Entity Framework is an open source, object-relational mapper (ORM) that simplifies data access in your application. It enables you to write code to perform CRUD (create, read, update, and delete) operations without having to know how the data is persisted in the underlying database. Entity Framework Core is the edition of Entity Framework that runs on .NET Core.Entity Framework Core offers methods to retrieve entities from the data store, to add, change, or delete entities, and to traverse entity graphs. While these techniques function well in connected circumstances, you may often want to work in a disconnected mode and still trace the complete object graph. This is where the ChangeTracker.TrackGraph method comes into play.