23.03.2023 10:00:00
How to work with EF Core migrations in ASP.NET Core
An object-database mapper for .NET Core, Entity Framework Core is the open-source, cross-platform counterpart of the Entity Framework ORM (object-relational mapper) for .NET. Among the notable features of EF Core is the ability to carry out migrations to update your database schemas and ensure they are kept in sync with the data models of your applications.In this article, we will delve into the rudiments of using EF Core migrations in ASP.NET Core 7 applications. To use the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2022 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2022 here.To read this article in full, please click here
