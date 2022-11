How to work with logging in EF Core 7

Entity Framework Core (EF Core) is a modern, open-source, object-database mapper that simplifies data access for .NET applications. EF Core enables you to work with data from a variety of sources including relational databases, non-relational databases, and even in-memory data.EF Core allows you to write code to execute CRUD actions (create, read, update, and delete) without understanding how the data is persisted in the underlying database. Using EF Core, you can retrieve entities from a data store, add or change or delete entities, and traverse entity graphs.In other words, EF Core simplifies your data access by allowing you to write code that performs those CRUD operations using .NET objects, without directly interacting with the underlying database provider. This article talks about how you can use Entity Framework Core to log database activity when working in ASP.NET Core 7 applications.To read this article in full, please click here