22.02.2023 11:00:00
How to write Python extensions in Rust with PyO3
Every programming language has strengths and weaknesses. Python offers many convenient programming conventions but is computationally slow. Rust gives you machine-level speed and strong memory safety but is more complex than Python. The good news is, you can combine the two languages, wielding Python's ease of use to harness Rust's speed and power. The PyO3 project lets you leverage the best of both worlds by writing Python extensions in Rust.With PyO3, you write Rust code, indicate how it interfaces with Python, then compile Rust and deploy it directly into a Python virtual environment, where you can use it unobtrusively with your Python code.To read this article in full, please click here
