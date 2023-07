How UK house prices left the middle class behind

New data confirms that unaffordability is entrenched, with almost all housing now the preserve of the richThat buying a property – any property – in the UK is increasingly the preserve of the rich will come as no surprise to low-income households.But official data shows that the middle classes are increasingly squeezed, with only the cheapest 10% of houses now affordable (no more than five times a household’s income according to the Office for National Statistics) to middle-income England. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel