How Visa Bounced Back After the DOJ Squashed Its Plaid Deal

In 2020, Visa (NYSE: V) and Plaid agreed to a $5.3 billion deal that would have given Visa the fast-growing fintech. However, the Department of Justice squashed this deal, alleging that Plaid was building a payments network of its own and that Visa's acquisition would reduce competition. Visa didn't give up. Instead, the payments giant added Tink, a European-based open-banking network, for $2.1 billion. This move gives Visa a leg up in open banking, which is growing in popularity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading