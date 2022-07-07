|
07.07.2022 12:00:00
How Walmart abstracts its hybrid cloud for developers
Walmart has recently put the finishing touches on a hybrid cloud platform that aims to allow its software developers to consume a variety of infrastructure types and cloud services through a single console.Via the so-called Walmart Cloud Native Platform, the global retailer wants to provide its thousands of software engineers with an abstraction layer that allows public cloud and Walmart-owned and operated infrastructure and services to be consumed in a common way.[ Also on InfoWorld: How to build an internal developer platform, from those who have done it ]Building a common platform“The idea is to abstract the underlying infrastructure so that it looks the same, so that application teams and developers don’t have to worry about the differences between Azure or Walmart infrastructure, for example,” Kevin Evans, vice president of infrastructure services at Walmart, told InfoWorld.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|123,18
|0,37%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|5 850,00
|2,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen schließen mit Aufschlägen -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt mit kräftigem Plus -- DAX beendet die Sitzung deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende fester
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag zum Handelsende mit deutlichen Gewinnen. Auch an den US-Börsen dominierten die Bullen. An den asiatischen Börsen endete der Handel am Donnerstag mit Pluszeichen.