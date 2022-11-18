|
18.11.2022 13:11:00
How Warren Buffett Made a Bet on Apple Without Buying More Apple Stock
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is by far the largest investment in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. His 895 million shares mean that 39% of the portfolio's value is in Apple stock.Although Apple is one of Buffett's biggest winners, such a significant position may appear to counter the investment strategy of Buffett and his team, which leaned toward more diversification. So, it's ironic that this investment has further increased. The question for investors is whether the strategy will work for Buffett and for Apple shareholders looking to follow his lead.Berkshire's 13F filing following third-quarter 2022 earnings revealed a surprising purchase -- 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM). TSMC manufactures chips for the most prominent semiconductor companies, including Apple.Continue reading
