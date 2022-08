How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Lost Nearly $44 Billion in Q2

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Imagine a stack of $1 bills that reaches nearly 3,000 miles into the sky. That's how high $44 billion would be. And it's a pretty good picture of how much money Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) lost in the second quarter of 2022.How did one of the biggest companies on the planet led by one of the most successful investors of all time lose that much money? It was surprisingly easy to do.Let's first be clear on one important point: Berkshire's loss was only on paper. The company's businesses generated Q2 revenue of nearly $76.2 billion with total expenses of a little under $65 billion. That translates to an operating profit of over $11 billion.