|
19.04.2022 12:05:00
How Well Do You Know Your 401(k) Match? Answer These 3 Questions to Find Out
A 401(k) match is one of the sweetest perks an employer can offer, but if you're just throwing a random sum into your account each month, you might be missing out on an opportunity to earn more. Familiarizing yourself with the terms of your 401(k) match is key to squeezing the most out of this benefit. Here are a few questions to ask yourself to see how much you already know.A 401(k) match is based on a formula, which varies from company to company. Most commonly, employers will give you either $1 or $0.50 for every dollar you contribute to your 401(k), up to a certain percentage of your salary.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!