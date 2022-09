How will Liz Truss help businesses and households with soaring energy bills?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Exact details of prime minister’s plans are not yet known but could include a freeze on bills and a £40bn package for businessesLiz Truss’s plan to help consumers and businesses with their energy bills this winter appear to finally be taking shape. The new prime minister reportedly plans to keep bills for a typical households at or below the current price cap level of £1,971. Bills had been due to go up 80% to £3,549 from 1 October and potentially as much as £5,000 next year.Exact details of the policy are yet to be announced but there have been estimates it could cost as much as £130bn over the next 18 months. In reality, predicting the cost is difficult as it depends on the volatile price of natural gas. Continue reading...