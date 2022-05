How Will Lowe's Deal With Slowing Home Improvement Spending?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) plans to report fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on May 18. The second-largest home improvement company in the world is expecting sales growth to moderate in the coming year. Lowe's thrived as millions of homeowners took economic lockdowns as an opportunity for long overdue home-improvement projects. Understandably, sales would slow down after such a boost. After all, there are only so many rooms you can paint. The question on investors' minds is: How will Lowe's cope with moderating consumer spending?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading