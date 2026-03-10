Impact Holdings Aktie

Impact Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18

10.03.2026 17:26:00

How Will the Conflict in Iran Impact the Stock Market? Here's What History Tells Us.

The conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran has whipsawed the stock market since attacks began.As of this writing, the war has spread to other countries in the Middle East, further complicating the situation. Since it began, investors have been trying to understand how long the operation will last and what its impact will be at its conclusion.Predicting the future in any tense geopolitical situation is incredibly difficult, especially in the near term, so investors should certainly not try to trade around this event. However, here's what history has shown about the market's reaction in past wars.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit negativen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

