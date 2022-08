How Worried Should We Be About Social Security?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For years, seniors have routinely relied on Social Security to cover their retirement costs. And according to a 2021 report from the Social Security Administration, as of 2015, 37% of male recipients and 42% of female recipients counted on those benefits to provide 50% or more of their senior income.But Social Security is facing its share of financial challenges that could come to a head in the not-so-distant future. And not surprisingly, many current recipients are worried about their benefits being cut, while many workers fear they won't end up being able to collect Social Security at all.So just how worried should you be about Social Security? Well, it depends what stage of life you're at and how willing you are to make changes to your plans.Continue reading