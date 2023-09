How Would You Deal With a $17,400 Cut in Your Social Security Income?

There are many sad facts of life. For example, every day we get older, whether we want to or not. Some stocks we invest in will end up disappointing us greatly. Some products we love -- such as soups or socks -- will be discontinued one day.There's a sad fact of life related to Social Security, too: If the program isn't shored up, future benefits will be smaller. It's scary, but remember that it might not happen. Still, it's good to understand what's going on and what might result.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel