25.05.2022 15:33:00
How You Can Generate Lots of Passive Income in a Competitive Real Estate Market
The pleasure of passive income is no secret: a stream of steady cash coming in each month or quarter through no more effort than committing some cash to the asset that generates it.It's also no secret that real estate is a great place to invest for passive income. The market itself has been anything but passive, though, especially in residential real estate, the sector that perhaps most lends itself to the non-institutional, individual investor.Rising prices and rents have made it tough to find bargains, but there are still some to be had. A good place to look is real estate investment trusts (REITs) that specialize in residential properties. Here are two to consider: Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) and Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH). Continue reading
