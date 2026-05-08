Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.05.2026 10:05:00
How You Might Easily and Safely Gain Exposure to SpaceX After Its IPO
One of the most anticipated investing events of the year may be just weeks away. I'm talking about the initial public offering of Elon Musk's SpaceX. The company, with business in space infrastructure, rocket launches, satellite-based internet services, and AI, confidentially filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission early last month. SpaceX's IPO is on track to be the biggest ever, with a valuation targeting as much as $1.75 trillion, Reuters reported earlier. Details of the timeline haven't been confirmed, but press reports suggest the company will make its prospectus public in late May, hold a roadshow in early June, and the IPO would follow a few weeks later. Reuters also reported that Musk aims to allot up to 30% of shares to retail investors, making the SpaceX IPO a major event for investors like you and me.That said, you might not be able to get in on the IPO, or you may hesitate to buy SpaceX shares right away. But don't worry. Here's how you could easily and safely gain exposure to SpaceX after the big event.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|362,05
|3,49%
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