Howard Schultz Takes the Helm of Starbucks, Fresh Off Another Union Win

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Nothing is certain, Benjamin Franklin said, except death and taxes. Marvin Gaye added "trouble" to the list.Howard Schultz begins his third run as the CEO of Starbucks today and should be grateful for his company's caffeinated product because the weekend brought more labor trouble. The ninth Starbucks location in the US voted to unionize over the weekend, yet another blow to the company's campaign against organizing.Continue reading