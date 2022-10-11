|
11.10.2022 16:04:00
Howdy Dallas! Soothe Expands At-Home Offerings to Include Facial and Lash Services in Dallas, Texas
DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Soothe, the leading marketplace for wellness, has announced the launch of new beauty services in Dallas, Texas. Customers in Dallas can now schedule facial, lash extension, and lash lift appointments from licensed, estheticians and estheticians and cosmetologists through the Soothe app or website.
Soothe's facial services, which include the popular Hydrate Facial, Age Defy Facial, and Anti-Stress Facial, have grown 72% year over year as more customers embrace the convenience and ease of access to facial services at home. Similarly, on-the-go lash offerings can now be done from the comfort of your home, hotel, or wherever you may be, an attractive alternative to spending hours in a salon or spa.
"We are thrilled to expand our service offerings in Dallas, which is one of our top markets," said Soothe CEO, John Ellis. "Dallasites, both clients and providers in the Soothe community, love the reliability and flexibility of our platform and we are excited to continue growing our marketplace for wellness that meets customers wherever they need."
Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects estheticians jobs will grow at 17% between 2019 and 2029. Anticipating the continued growth in this job market, Soothe wellness providers are a proactive solution to an impending shortage of beauty professionals in Dallas.
To book a Soothe service in Dallas, visit: www.soothe.com/bookingABOUT SOOTHE
Soothe is the world's leading wellness marketplace connecting individual and corporate clients with wellness providers who meet their personalized needs through the Soothe app, Soothe Residential & Hospitality, and Soothe Corporate Wellness offerings. Soothe serves over 70 markets across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia. Schedule an appointment by downloading our app or visiting http://soothe.com.
SOURCE Soothe
