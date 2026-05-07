Howmet Aerospace Aktie

Howmet Aerospace für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PZ2D / ISIN: US4432011082

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.05.2026 15:20:18

Howmet Aerospace Boosts FY26 Outlook; Declares Dividend; Shares Up 8% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.22 to $1.24 per share on revenues between $2.39 billion and $2.41 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.88 to $5.00 per share on revenues between about $9.575 billion and $9.725 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.55 per share on revenues between about $9.0 billion and $9.2 billion.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share on the Company's common stock to be paid on May 26, 2026 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on May 8, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, HWM is trading on the NYSE at $277.22, up $20.75 or 8.09 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Howmet Aerospace

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Howmet Aerospace

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Howmet Aerospace 228,90 -5,84% Howmet Aerospace

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen mit leichterer Tendenz ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen machen letztlich Verluste
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag nach. Die Wall Street legte am Freitag zu. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenende rote Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen