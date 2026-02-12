Howmet Aerospace Aktie

12.02.2026 13:15:04

Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $372 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $314 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Howmet Aerospace Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $426 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.6% to $2.168 billion from $1.891 billion last year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $372 Mln. vs. $314 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $2.168 Bln vs. $1.891 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.09 To $ 1.11 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.225 B To $ 2.245 B

