Howmet Aerospace Aktie

Howmet Aerospace für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PZ2D / ISIN: US4432011082

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07.05.2026 17:24:00

Howmet Aerospace Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $580 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $344 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Howmet Aerospace Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $494 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.1% to $2.31 billion from $1.94 billion last year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $580 Mln. vs. $344 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.44 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $2.31 Bln vs. $1.94 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.22 To $ 1.24 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.390 B To $ 2.410 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.88 To $ 5.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 9.575 B To $ 9.725 B

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