WKN DE: A2PZ2D / ISIN: US4432011082

30.10.2025 13:05:12

Howmet Aerospace Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $385 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $332 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Howmet Aerospace Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $385 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $2.089 billion from $1.835 billion last year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $385 Mln. vs. $332 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $2.089 Bln vs. $1.835 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.94 - $0.96 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.090 - $2.110 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.66 - $3.68 Full year revenue guidance: $8.175 - $8.195 Bln

