Howmet Aerospace Shares Rise 9% On Strong Q4 Earnings Growth

(RTTNews) - Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) shares gained 8.96 percent, rising $20.69 to $251.54 on Thursday after the company reported higher fourth-quarter earnings and revenue compared with the same period last year.

Net income totaled $372 million, or $0.92 per share, up from $314 million, or $0.77 per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings increased to $426 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue for the quarter rose 14.6 percent to $2.168 billion from $1.891 billion last year.

The stock opened at $235.81, up from a previous close of $230.85, and has traded between $239.99 and $256.70, marking a new 52-week high of $256.70 on the New York Stock Exchange. The last reported bid was $253.42 for 20,000 shares, with the ask at $253.72 for 20,000 shares. Trading volume reached 1,497,921 shares, below the average volume of 2,446,824.

Howmet shares have traded within a 52-week range of $105.04 to $256.70.