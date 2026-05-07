Howmet Aerospace Stock Rises 9% On Strong Q1 Profit Growth

(RTTNews) - Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) shares climbed 8.74 percent to $278.83, up $22.40 on Thursday, after the company reported strong first-quarter earnings growth driven by higher sales and improved operating performance.

The stock is currently trading at $278.83, compared to a previous close of $256.43 on the New York Stock Exchange. It opened at $275.80 and traded between $271.53 and $280.74 during the session, with volume reaching 1.36 million shares.

The company reported net income of $580 million, or $1.44 per share, up from $344 million, or $0.84 per share, last year. Sales rose to $2.31 billion from $1.94 billion, while operating income increased to $753 million.

The stock has traded between $154.72 and $280.74 over the past 52 weeks.