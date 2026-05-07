Howmet Aerospace Aktie

Howmet Aerospace für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PZ2D / ISIN: US4432011082

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.05.2026 17:11:46

Howmet Aerospace Stock Rises 9% On Strong Q1 Profit Growth

(RTTNews) - Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) shares climbed 8.74 percent to $278.83, up $22.40 on Thursday, after the company reported strong first-quarter earnings growth driven by higher sales and improved operating performance.

The stock is currently trading at $278.83, compared to a previous close of $256.43 on the New York Stock Exchange. It opened at $275.80 and traded between $271.53 and $280.74 during the session, with volume reaching 1.36 million shares.

The company reported net income of $580 million, or $1.44 per share, up from $344 million, or $0.84 per share, last year. Sales rose to $2.31 billion from $1.94 billion, while operating income increased to $753 million.

The stock has traded between $154.72 and $280.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Howmet Aerospace

mehr Nachrichten