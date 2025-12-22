Howmet Aerospace To Acquire Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing

(RTTNews) - Howmet Aerospace (HWM) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, a designer and manufacturer of precision fasteners, fluid fittings, and other highly engineered products for demanding aerospace and defense applications, from Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) for an all-cash purchase price of approximately $1.8 billion. Howmet expects CAM to generate fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $485 to $495 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 20% before synergies.

John Plant, Executive Chairman and CEO of Howmet Aerospace, said: "This transaction will allow us to better serve our aerospace and defense customers with a broader offering of mission-critical fastening solutions and represents a compelling use of capital to drive value for our shareholders."