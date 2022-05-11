Howmet Aerospace to Host Virtual Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will host its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The annual meeting will be held in a virtual format only, via webcast at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HWM2022. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 26, 2022, until March 1, 2023.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders of record of Howmet Aerospace common stock as of the close of business on March 29, 2022, the record date, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. To vote or submit questions during the virtual meeting, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form, notice or email that they previously received. Online access to the webcast will open shortly prior to the start of the 2022 Annual Meeting. Guests without a control number may also attend the meeting, but will not have the option to vote shares or ask questions.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

