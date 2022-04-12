|
12.04.2022 14:00:00
Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce First Quarter 2022 Results
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on May 3, 2022, via the "Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via the Howmet Aerospace Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/HowmetAerospace.
The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.
Conference Call Information:
|
Day:
|
May 3, 2022
|
|
|
Time:
|
10:00 AM ET
|
|
|
Hosts:
|
John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
Call:
|
+1 (833) 240-0161
|
|
+1 (216) 562-0027 (International)
|
|
Conference ID: 4635778
|
|
To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 9:45 AM ET
|
|
|
Webcast:
|
Available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com (audio and slides).
Replay Information
A replay of the call will be available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com from May 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM ET until May 17, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET. Details to follow.
|
Replay:
|
+1 (855) 859-2056
|
|
+1 (404) 537-3406 (International)
|
|
Conference ID: 4635778
|
|
Or access via the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
Dissemination of Company Information
Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005082/en/
