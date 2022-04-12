Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce First Quarter 2022 Results

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on May 3, 2022, via the "Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via the Howmet Aerospace Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/HowmetAerospace.

The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.

Conference Call Information:

Day: May 3, 2022 Time: 10:00 AM ET Hosts: John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Call: +1 (833) 240-0161 +1 (216) 562-0027 (International) Conference ID: 4635778 To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 9:45 AM ET Webcast: Available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com (audio and slides).

Replay Information

A replay of the call will be available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com from May 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM ET until May 17, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET. Details to follow.

Replay: +1 (855) 859-2056 +1 (404) 537-3406 (International) Conference ID: 4635778 Or access via the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com

