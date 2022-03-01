01.03.2022 14:00:00

Howmet Aerospace to Present at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) announced today that John C. Plant, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.

A real-time audio only webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com, where a webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

