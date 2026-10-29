Howmet Aerospace Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PZ2D / ISIN: US4432011082

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29.10.2026 15:15:34

Howmet Aerospace Updates Q4, FY26 Outlook; Increases Share Repurchase Plan By $5 Bln; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - While reporting its third-quarter financial results on Thursday, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) announced updated fiscal year 2026 and fourth-quarter guidance and an expanded share repurchase program.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $2,740 million to $2,760 million, adjusted earnings of $1.49 to $1.51 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $895 million to $905 million.

Meanwhile, the company sees revenue of $10,290 million to $10,310 million, adjusted earnings of $5.49 to $5.51 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $3,325 million to $3,335 million for the fiscal year 2026.

Looking forward to 2027, Howmet envisages revenue of approximately $11.5 billion, representing approximately 12% growth from the increased 2026 guidance.

Concurrently, the company announced that its Board authorized an increase in the company's share repurchase program by $5 billion, which, together with the remaining authorization of $397 million, results in authorization to repurchase up to $5.397 billion of the company's outstanding stock.

HWM was trading at $201.09, up 3.03 percent on the NYSE.

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Howmet Aerospace 178,00 -3,73% Howmet Aerospace

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