How's Your 401(k) Treating You? 3 Signs It's Time for a Breakup.

Access to a 401(k) can be a great thing. You'll have the opportunity to save up to $23,000 in 2024 ($30,000 if you're 50 or older), and your employer might chip in some cash, too.But some people aren't thrilled by what their 401(k) has to offer -- and that's OK. If any of the following things apply to you, you might want to save for retirement in a different account.All 401(k)s have fees, but the amount you'll pay depends on the number of employees participating in the plan, your plan administrator, and the investment options available. You can't do a lot about the plan's administrative fees, but you might be able to take steps to reduce your investment fees.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel