HOYA Vision Care Announces Expansion of PENTAX Optical Lenses to U.S. Retailers

Global brand benefits U.S. retail partners' customer experience, offering more choice and higher quality

LEWISVILLE, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophthalmic lens technology leader HOYA® Vision Care announced today that PENTAX™ Optical Lenses , part of its global brand portfolio since 2008, are now available to U.S. vision retailers. As a globally recognized optical brand with a presence in 26 markets worldwide, PENTAX brings significant new options for U.S. retail partners whose customers value choice and affordability in superior lenses.

The announcement comes as part of HOYA's global business strategy to expand distribution in key markets and offer greater choice and convenience for retailers. With over 100 years of excellence in camera and optics technology, today's PENTAX optical lenses are designed with precision for sharper vision and a wider field of view, delivering performance and durability.

PENTAX offers a complete portfolio, from single vision and digital lenses to progressive lenses with superior coatings and treatments. This range empowers retailers to provide their customers with higher quality lenses seamlessly across different stages of their lives, adapting to changes in lifestyle and vision demands over time.

"We are excited to bring a strong global brand to our U.S. retail partners," said Yong Pei Chin, PENTAX Global Brand Manager at HOYA Vision Care. "Around the world, the brand's mission is clear, and our message is simple – PENTAX lenses offer the best combination of choice, affordability, warranty, and above all quality. Together, we are pleased to deliver on this promise and provide the quality and choice our retail partners have come to expect from us."

"Offering increased choice among vision retailers in the U.S. is important to HOYA, and we are doing that today by offering PENTAX Optical lenses," said Simone Meskelis, Senior Vice President of ECP and Retail Chains at HOYA Vision Care. "Globally, PENTAX is a well-established and respected brand. This expansion allows us to bring our deep optical expertise to, and be a competitive force in, the U.S. retail market."

Learn more about PENTAX lenses for every stage of life at pentaxoptical.com.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens business. With a presence in more than 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has proven expertise in lens designs and freeform surfacing technology, combined with a leading position in high-performance, quality AR coating. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes VISION EASE, SEIKO, and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as Yuniku, the world's first vision-centric, 3D-tailored eyewear. The company employs over 16,000 employees worldwide, with mass production facilities in Asia & Europe and over 40 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, visit hoyavision.com .

About HOYA Corporation

HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is committed to becoming a leading company in niche markets through creativity and innovation. As part of this philosophy, we continue to research and develop quality products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA has over 160 offices and subsidiaries worldwide and currently employs a multinational workforce of over 37,000 people. For more information, please visit hoya.com.

