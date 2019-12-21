HOYLU AB: HOYLU RECEIVES NEW ORDER FROM CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

Stockholm, Sweden, December 21, 2019 – Hoylu, a leader in Interactive Visual Collaboration solutions, announced today that it has received an order from Walbridge, a global, full-service construction firm headquartered in Detroit, MI. The firm is consistently ranked as the top U.S. builder of auto facilities and in 2016 was ranked No. 8 globally for manufacturing construction. Walbridge is an existing customer of Hoylu and the new order value is SEK 380,000.

Hoylu’s software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to learn, communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create Connected Workspaces™ that include engineering plans, project schedules, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWallsTM or any device you choose. Hoylu products are designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. Hoylu delivers a comprehensive set of personalized Connected WorkspacesTM to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:45) CET on December 21, 2019.