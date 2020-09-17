HOYLU AB: HOYLU WORKSPACES NOW PROVIDES TEMPLATES

Stockholm, Sweden, September 17, 2020 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today the immediate addition of a template library to Hoylu workspaces for all users. Templates increase the ability to customize and expand workspaces to fit specific business purposes to the entire Hoylu user community.

Hoylu enables quick, easy remote work through workspaces that can be accessed from a Native Mac, PC or a browser to offer maximum flexibility for companies looking to enable stronger collaboration within their workforce. Hoylu can also be accessed through other collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams to fit perfectly into existing company tools and processes.

"We have listened to feedback from our customers who have been looking for preformatted templates that they can quickly and easily drop into their workspaces.” said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu, "This is just the beginning, as our growing template library will be continuously expanded over time to fit every possible business and market need.”

Templates available immediately include several process and business workflows, like the Business Model Canvas, SAFe process diagrams, SWOT analysis, Value Proposition Canvas, Kanban, Assumption Grid, Constraint Logs, Equation Graphing and many more. Templates are offered for verticals like Construction, Manufacturing, Education, Sports and many others.

To view a guided video tutorial of this new functionality, visit the Hoylu Video Channel or click on this link:

https://vimeo.com/458193666

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces™ we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on September 17, 2020 at 08:45am CEST.