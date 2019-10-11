Hoylu AB (publ)   Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Hoylu AB (publ) 

Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Hoylu AB (publ)

Stockholm on October 11, 2019



An Extraordinary General Meeting was held today October 11, 2019 in Hoylu AB (publ) at the premises of Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå located at Strandvägen 1 in Stockholm, whereby the shareholders primarily resolved the following matters.



The general meeting resolved to adopt new Articles of Association

The decision results in that the limits for the share capital in the Articles of Asscoiations have been increased from a previous minimum of SEK 824,390 and a maximum of SEK 3,297,560 to a minimum of SEK 2,060,975 and a maximum of SEK 8,243,900 and, with regard to the limits on the number of shares, have been increased from a previous minimum of 10,000,000 and a maximum of 40,000,000 to a minimum of 25,000,000 and a maximum of 100,000,000.

The general meeting resolved to approve a related party transaction with Truls Baklid by issuing new shares to be paid in kind

The new shares shall be issued at a subscription price of SEK 2.85 per share, which corresponds to the closing price for the shares as of 30 August 2019. The right to subscribe for the new shares shall, disapplying from the shareholders’ pre-emption rights, be vested in Baklid Invest AS owned by Truls Baklid. Payment for allotted shares shall be made by payment in kind consisting of 100 percent of the shares in Hoylu Norge AS.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO Hoylu + 1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO Hoylu + 1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more.

For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 20:00 CEST on October 11, 2019.