Hozpitality Group has Recently Launched a Dedicated Hospitality Networking Website in Canada for North America

DUBAI, UAE, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This unique approach from the Hozpitality Group is to bring the entire global hospitality community under one roof through networking opportunities, courses, jobs and marketplace. The hospitality industry webs around the world, stringing hotels, restaurants, airlines, cruise ships, cinemas, travel agencies, amusement parks, events, retail, mall, facilities management, clubs, spa and casinos and the suppliers who directly sell to these companies. We are talking about most of the business that people use for leisure and business, except oil and gas, real estate, banks, healthcare. Many countries in the world are solely dependent on travel and tourism. The vision of Hozpitality Group is to bring the entire hospitality industry and professionals on board to create, "The world's largest hospitality community". We are talking about getting all the companies and professionals from above mentioned sub-categories from each city, country, and continent. There is a huge scope there, when it comes to networking hospitality professionals are taught a different set of minds, core values and competencies. We want to bring those liked minded together on this platform to network, build connections, study, and grow in their career and find suitable jobs, all through one platform, says Vandana Bhatt, Managing Director, Hozpitality Group.

Hozpitality Group CEO, Raj Bhatt says, "When you are opening a hotel or a restaurant, there are some guidelines and protocols that you would like to discuss and get suggestions. We want to provide you that platform, where people from the same position and industry are available to share some fantastic ideas which can help you organize better than you had imagined. They might be sitting across the globe but are using better technology, procedures, and measures. It would be ecstatic if you can get everything at your fingertips by just posting that one question on Hozpitality.com. We want to make it easier for the hotel companies to post that one crucial job and receive only shortlisted CV's that would fit their company as Hozpitality.com uses high standards for matching profiles, we want to reduce the burden from the HR people's shoulders."

"When an International hotel management institute posts a course online, we want to make sure that students are available in the network to apply for online courses and can register themselves overseas by just hitting one button on Hozpitality.com", says Raj Bhatt. We want the global professional to enhance their careers by studying some long-distance learning. The moment, these aspiring students are ready to hit the job market, we want to make sure Hozpitality.com brings the best hospitality jobs for them. There is also a section for Alumni to connect, the schools can use this facility for their students.

"Thousands of hospitality exhibitions take place around the globe each year, millions of suppliers attend these trade shows to connect with the hospitality companies to sell their products. They spent millions of dollars to put of a nice stand and spend on the team travel, marketing, and all. We want to give them a platform where hospitality suppliers from the global market can list their products and connect with the leaders professional through Hozpitality.com to directly sell their best supplies", says Vandana Bhatt, MD Hozpitality Group.

"There is no website where companies can post their articles, promotions, deals and offers directly and share. With Hozpitality.com, we have created an amazing timeline for the companies where they can publish all these things in their account. In the time of competition, marketing and PR, we have made sure to support our partners by giving them an attractive profile and mini site which can be shared with followers on other social media platforms as well, says, Raj Bhatt.

Hozpitality.com is now ready to serve Canadian hospitality companies, suppliers, hotel management schools and professionals. Canadian hotels, restaurants, airlines, retail, malls, spa, casinos, suppliers, cinemas are all welcome to join Hozpitality.com to create the company profile to connect with fellow Canadian hospitality professionals. Canadian Govt. is now announcing re-opening in all the Canadian provinces post Covid which includes opening of the various sectors of the hospitality industry. We are hoping we will get back to the new normal and the hospitality industry will start to see the boom once again in near future.

About Hozpitality Group:-

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality consists of a database of over 1 million registered hospitality professionals in its 2 websites, www.hozpitality.com – "Dedicated hospitality website for Jobs in Middle East, Africa and Asia" and www.hozpitalityplus.com – "Dedicated hospitality networking group". Apart from the registered candidates Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals through monthly email marketing from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality networking group Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can unite, network, benefit and share.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz - The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

